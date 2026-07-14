A center-left think tank said Tuesday Democrat candidates must learn from the “fiasco” that was Graham Platner’s (D) scandal-plagued campaign for the U.S. Senate.

In a memo, Third Way President Jonathan Cowan and Executive Vice President for Public Affairs Matt Bennett wrote “The collapse of Graham Platner’s campaign was the predictable end of an effort kept afloat by an absurd set of stories told by the left.”

“Led by Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, the Fight Agency, many advocacy groups, and these two geniuses, they trashed anyone who dared question their claims. With Platner out of the race, we can forget him, but Democrats can’t afford to ignore the lies that got us here. A highly winnable seat in a blue state is now going to be much harder to flip, and if Democrats are duped again by these lies, the White House will move out of reach in 2028. So, it’s essential to name these falsehoods,” they stated.

The pair said the lies included being able to “fake authenticity” while referring to Platner’s manufactured image of an oysterman, whom they said was actually “born a rich kid in a family of intergenerational wealth.”

The men further claimed the lies were that character does not count, and that the working class embraces the socialist agenda. In conclusion, Cowan and Bennett stated:

The upshot is clear: candidates, character, and ideas matter. The working people the left claims to fight for are perfectly capable of noticing when they’re being sold some lefty strategist’s confection. It is vital that Democratic candidates preparing to vie for the presidential nomination learn the right lessons from this fiasco. They must tune out the loud voices of the far left, pay attention to what voters actually want, and pay no heed to the people who spent a year insisting that an obvious fraud was in fact our party’s future.

The Democrat Party used up millions of dollars only to see “Nazi tattoo” Platner suspend his campaign on Wednesday amid sexual assault allegations and later formally withdraw from the Senate primary, Breitbart News reported Friday.

Democrats are now in the process of selecting a new nominee.

When it came to possible Democrat candidates for president, former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who lost to President Donald Trump (R) in 2024, has said she “might” run in 2028. She has reportedly been privately contacting progressive Democrats, pro-Palestinian activists, former aides, and other party figures prior to a possible run.

Following the controversy surrounding Platner, Democrats have reportedly been concerned their chances of taking back the Senate in the November midterms were shrinking, according to Breitbart News.