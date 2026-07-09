Democrat Party Vaporized $16 Million Pushing Failed ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Candidate Graham Platner in Maine

The Democrat Party used up a mountain of cash in support of Maine’s Graham Platner, who suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday in light of sexual assault allegations.

Platner was accused of breaking into Jenny Racicot’s home and sexually assaulting her in 2021 when the pair were in an “on-and-off relationship,” Breitbart News reported Monday, noting other women have accused him of targeting them.

Now, the Democrat Party and other organizations are no longer backing him, WGME reported Tuesday.

“According to the latest data from the Federal Election Commission, as of May 20, Platner has raised more than $16 million since last July. He managed to spend more than $14 million of that, leaving just over $2 million in the bank,” the outlet said.

“Under guidelines by the FEC, a candidate who drops out does have control over leftover funds,” the report continued, adding, “The candidate can return the money to donors, transfer up to $2,000 per election to other federal, state, local or foreign candidates, or donate to charitable organizations.”

However, the funds cannot be put toward personal expenses.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte pointed out on Tuesday that Platner “wore a Nazi SS (Death’s Head) tattoo for 18 years” and also highlighted other extremely disturbing things about the Democrat.

Following the most recent sexual assault allegations, Platner suspended his campaign under mounting pressure from Democrats. He denied the allegations and blamed the “corporate media” and “political establishment” for acting as judge and jury, according to Breitbart News.

The Democrat Party of Maine demanded he step down and accused his campaign of trying to manipulate the process of choosing a replacement, the outlet reported Wednesday.

Devon Murphy-Anderson, the executive director of the Democrat Party in Maine, said Platner will have no role in choosing a replacement.

“Unfortunately, Graham Platner’s team has repeatedly reached out to us in an attempt to put their thumb on the scale of what this process looks like. We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner’s team that they have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, nor in determining what this process looks like,” she stated.