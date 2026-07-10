Democrats are reportedly worried about their chances of winning back the U.S. Senate as the November midterms approach and political controversies erupt.

The news comes on the heels of political developments in Maine and Michigan, the Hill reported on Friday.

In Maine, Graham Platner suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate amid sexual assault allegations. The Hill article said some Democrats believed the party was better off without him, but “the spectacular collapse of his campaign and the lack of consensus within the party over who should take his place has created unnecessary political headwinds for the party.”

Professor of political science at Arizona State University Steven S. Smith told the outlet, “In general, it’s not good news for the Democrats. Not good news that so many prominent Democrats endorsed the dropout and not such good news — probably — about how they’re going to respond to news in the next few days. It’s just bad news for the party.”

He added that Democrats’ chances of winning may be shrinking as the days tick by.

In May, a poll found support for Democrats was sliding, and Breitbart News reported recently that Republicans were leading in most U.S. Senate polls as the midterms loom.

The Hill report, noting donors could start funneling money to Abdul El-Sayed, said:

Meanwhile in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive who is endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has opened up a lead in the polls over Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who is backed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and viewed by party leaders in Washington as the better candidate in a general election.

Some Democrat candidates and incumbent lawmakers have not hidden their disdain for America, Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported July 3.

“As Americans gear up to celebrate the incredible milestone of 250 years of American grit and freedom, several far-leftists have spent the last several years using their positions of power to bash the land of opportunity,” she wrote. “It certainly is a time of celebration for the vast majority of Americans, and while patriotism often overshadows the negativity — particularly right ahead of Independence Day — it is important for Americans to remember what they are up against in the constant battle to keep America free.”