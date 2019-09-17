Iran Seizes Another Ship, Accuses Crew of Fuel Smuggling

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced through state media on Monday that it has seized another ship near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC accused the crew of smuggling diesel fuel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“This boat was sailing from Bandar Lengeh towards United Arab Emirates waters before it was seized 20 miles east of Greater Tunb island,” said IRGC Brig. Gen. Ali Ozmayi.

Ozmayi stated the ship was loaded with 250,000 liters of “smuggled diesel.”

“The boat’s 11 crew members have been arrested,” he reported, without identifying the crew, their nationality, the name of the boat, or exactly when it was seized. According to Ozmayi, the crew was handed over to the authorities in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province.

The Iranian state television broadcast that carried Ozmayi’s statement also included video ostensibly filmed aboard the captured ship, which appeared to be the size of a fishing trawler. The ship’s hatches were open to show it was apparently filled with fuel. The broadcast said the crew revealed under interrogation that they loaded their cargo somewhere in the Sang Salameh area and were bound for the UAE.

The Iranian government frequently complains about fuel smuggling because the price of fuel in Iran is extremely low due to heavy government subsidies. Currency devaluation has made smuggling to countries with higher fuel prices even more profitable.

A boat crewed by 12 Filipinos was seized by Iran on similar charges last week. The crew was described as participants in a large fuel-smuggling ring.