Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is engulfed in a blackface scandal, a stark contrast to the “woke” persona he spent years crafting.

Since becoming the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Trudeau has gone out of his way to prove his progressive credentials to the public at large. Here are five times the Canadian leader has flexed his “woke” credentials.

“We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind.”

During a town hall event in Edmonton, Alberta, in February of last year, Prime Minister Trudeau was asked a question by a member of the audience regarding the World Mission Society Church of God, a South Korean-based charity.

After the young woman used the term “mankind,” Trudeau swiftly corrected her saying, “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind, because it’s more inclusive,” before allowing the audience member to finish her question.

After a wave of mockery over his comments, Trudeau backtracked, claiming the phrase was meant to be a “dumb joke.”

Trudeau Explains Quantum Computing (But Gets it Wrong)

In 2016, only months after becoming Canadian prime minister, Trudeau spoke to reporters at the University of Waterloo, with the CBC, Canada’s publically owned broadcaster, claiming he “schooled” a reporter on the subject of quantum computing.

The reality, according to MIT Technology Review editor Konstantin Kakaes, was that Trudeau did not understand quantum computing at all.

In a column for the Washington Post, Kakaes listed all the errors in Trudeaus statements and wrote, “No physics student is going to be led astray by his remarks, and people who don’t actually want to learn about quantum computing are happy to be wooed by his starry eyes.”

The Current Year Cabinet



Following his election victory in 2015, Trudeau and the Liberal Party announced their first cabinet of ministers.

During a press conference on parliament hill in Ottawa, a reporter noted that the cabinet was half men and half women and asked Trudeau why having an equal number of men and women in cabinet was important to him.

Trudeau simply replied “because it’s 2015,” launching an internet meme that mocked Trudeau and asserted that progressive arguments could be reduced and justified by the fact it was the current year.

Socks Out For Ramadan

Another thing Trudeau is well-known for is his love of showing off themed socks, whether he is at a NATO conference or meeting with Ireland’s former prime minister wearing Star Wars-themed socks.

In June of 2017, Trudeau was photographed wearing socks to celebrate the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at an LGBT pride parade in Toronto and wished attendees a happy “Pride Mubarak” to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

All thirteen countries that punish homosexuality with the death penalty are Muslim-majority nations.

The Entire India Trip

Last year, Trudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children, made a state visit to India in which he committed a host of gaffes and triggered scandals including inviting a known terrorist to dinner.

Throughout the trip, Trudeau, along with his family, was ruthlessly mocked for dressing up in various Indian outfits and even accused of cultural appropriation by some.

Indian commentator Sonam Mahajan went as far as labeling Trudeau an “embarrassment” to Canada and to Canada’s liberal values when he had his wife and daughter put on hijabs and take off their shoes during a visit to a mosque.