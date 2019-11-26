A student from the University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in Malaysia shocked onlookers and social media after giving a Nazi salute and thanking Adolf Hitler for the holocaust at his recent graduation ceremony.

The graduate, named Ibn Ruru, reportedly gave the salute to show sympathy for Palestinians in Gaza and raise awareness of alleged Jewish global dominance.

Following widespread coverage of the incident, the student took to social media to confirm he was indeed a supporter of Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for the systematic genocide of Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, and disabled people at the height of World War II.

Posting on Facebook, Ruru he praised Hitler’s “Final Solution” and warned that the world is “blind and deaf when Jews rule.”

“This Hitler symbol that I style on the sacred UMS stage is because the world is blind and deaf when Jews rule, as if Islamic countries are clowns for the world’s entertainment,” he wrote in Malay, adding #SaveGaza and #Pray4Palestine to the post.

“Therefore, in solidarity with Gaza and because of anger, hatred, and vengeance towards Jews. Therefore, I thank Hitler for the Holocaust.”

He stressed that it is a "symbol of solidarity for Muslims in Palestine who are being killed by Jewish people".https://t.co/5TCeQXhRvg — Latest on SAYS (@saysdotcom) November 26, 2019

After a backlash on social media, UMS authorities released a statement saying they regretted the incident and would be taking steps to ensure it did not happen again.

“UMS fully regrets the incident, which saw a screenshot of the incident going viral over Twitter last night,” they said in a statement. “The original post on Facebook was taken down by Facebook following condemnation by other netizens earlier. The said graduate then decided to upload his act on Facebook along with his intended reason for acting in such a way.”

As a strict Muslim majority country, many Malaysians are supporters of the Palestinian cause ans anti-semitism remains prevalent. This trend is exemplified by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is one of the world’s most vehement and openly anti-semitic leaders.

Last year, he accused the global Jewish people of inventing anti-semitism to prevent criticism of themselves before later describing them as “hook-nosed” and attempting to play down the significance of the Holocaust.

“There are many races in this world, I have said nasty things about them but they never accused me of being anti-this or anti-that,” the 93-year-old said in an interview with the BBC. “They are hook-nosed. Many people call the Malays flat-nosed. We did not object. We did not go to war for that.”

“If you are going to be truthful, the problem in the Middle East began with the creation of the State of Israel, that is the whole truth,” the 93-year-old said in an interview with the BBC last year. “But the Israelis are special, you cannot even mention that in the Holocaust it was not six million.”

