The Argentinean bishops have denounced the government of Alberto Fernández for its “feverish obsession” with extending abortion rights in the midst of a pandemic.

Instead of attending to the real needs of the people of Argentina, the government has adopted an “incomprehensible urgency” with establishing abortion in Argentina, the bishops state in a December 21 Christmas message, “as if it had something to do with the sufferings, fears, and concerns of most Argentineans.”

“This Christmas we find ourselves in a historic moment calling for an arduous rebuilding of employment, education, institutions, and brotherly ties,” the bishops state, and instead of addressing these urgent needs, the government has chosen to push the abortion agenda.

“In recent weeks, the panorama has darkened,” they write. The government should be defending the human rights of the weak without “denying them to the unborn.”

“For those hoping to start a better year, this legislative agenda does not bring hope,” the bishops lament.

“There are thousands of health and social issues to be resolved, all of which require our attention: from vaccination problems to the number of very sick people who have not received adequate medical care this year, to women who are experiencing violence or do not have decent work,” the bishops declare.

In November, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez presented the Pregnancy Interruption project (IVE) to legalize abortion and the Chamber of Deputies approved the measure on December 11.

On December 29, the bill will be debated in the upper house, and its outcome is still uncertain.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome