Lloyd Austin: U.S. Will Conduct Evacuations Until ‘We Run Out of Capacity’

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that the United States military will evacuate individuals in Afghanistan “until the clock runs out or we run out of capacity,” raising questions about whether the Biden administration could end up leaving some American citizens stranded in the Taliban-controlled country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “We’re going to get everyone that we can possibly evacuate, evacuated. And I’ll do that as long as we possibly can, until the clock runs out or we run out of capability." pic.twitter.com/a2kY8xoEBD — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 18, 2021

