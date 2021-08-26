Report: Most Kabul Airport Dead Prior to Bombings Were Women and Children

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 23. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz
John Hayward

*** Warning – Graphic images and video ***

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported on Thursday morning that most of the 25 people killed during the past ten days in attacks and stampedes around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were women and children.

The death toll does not include those caught in the two confirmed bombings at the airport on Thursday afternoon. At press time, multiple outlets have reported at least 13 deaths and dozens of casualties, including U.S. citizens, attributable to suicide bombings by unknown assailants.

One witness, identified as a foreign office worker named Zubair, told Tolo News “about six to seven people” have died from exposure, “thirsty and hungry under the sun.”

Most of the other fatalities were reportedly caused by crowd stampedes, like the one on Sunday in which at least seven Afghans were “trampled, suffocated, or suffered heart attacks” while Taliban thugs fired shots into the air, according to the British military.

Photos taken around the airport over the past week showed Taliban fighters using guns, whips, clubs, and sharp objects against the terrified crowds, including women and children:

Many of the casualties from Thursday morning’s bomb attacks at the Kabul airport were also reportedly women and children.

