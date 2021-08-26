Report: Most Kabul Airport Dead Prior to Bombings Were Women and Children

*** Warning – Graphic images and video ***

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported on Thursday morning that most of the 25 people killed during the past ten days in attacks and stampedes around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were women and children.

ویدیو: گواهان می‌گویند که در ده روز گذشته، نزدیک به ۲۵ تن در اطراف میدان هوایی کابل، جان باخته‌اند. گواهان می‌افزایند که بیشتر این قربانیان زنان و کودکان استند که در نتیجۀ ازدحام و شلیک‌های هوایی، جان باخته‌اند. pic.twitter.com/8Hy9SNPs9V — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

The death toll does not include those caught in the two confirmed bombings at the airport on Thursday afternoon. At press time, multiple outlets have reported at least 13 deaths and dozens of casualties, including U.S. citizens, attributable to suicide bombings by unknown assailants.

One witness, identified as a foreign office worker named Zubair, told Tolo News “about six to seven people” have died from exposure, “thirsty and hungry under the sun.”

Most of the other fatalities were reportedly caused by crowd stampedes, like the one on Sunday in which at least seven Afghans were “trampled, suffocated, or suffered heart attacks” while Taliban thugs fired shots into the air, according to the British military.

Photos taken around the airport over the past week showed Taliban fighters using guns, whips, clubs, and sharp objects against the terrified crowds, including women and children:

*GRAPHIC WARNING* Taliban fighters use gunfire, whips, sticks and sharp objects to maintain crowd control over thousands of Afghans who continue to wait for a way out, on airport road. At least half dozen were wounded while I was there, including a woman and her child. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/a2KzNPx07R — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) August 17, 2021

Many of the casualties from Thursday morning’s bomb attacks at the Kabul airport were also reportedly women and children.