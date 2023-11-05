Israel Displays Weapons Recovered from Hamas ‘Terrorist Infrastructure’ in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Saturday released a joint statement about the discovery and neutralization of Hamas weapons and “terrorist infrastructure” located atop a building and inside an “adjacent tunnel shaft.”

The IDF published photos of the weapons seized from the building and video of the assault.

IDF fighter jets struck Hamas terrorist infrastructure located on the roof of a building and an adjacent tunnel shaft after receiving intelligence from the ISA and through ground operations. In addition, following IDF and ISA intelligence, and the identification of shooting… pic.twitter.com/JRsl9ZpiV7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 4, 2023

The ISA, better known as Shin Bet, said it obtained information about the terrorist base and weapons cache by interrogating captured Hamas operatives. Israeli ground operations provided further intelligence about the base. When ground forces approached, the terrorists began “shooting from the area.”

“IDF troops engaged with the terrorists and killed them,” the joint statement said. The Israeli force included tanks and armored earth movers.

The Israel Defense Forces says it struck a Hamas site on the roof of a building in the Gaza Strip, as well as a tunnel near the building, following intelligence information gathered from the Shin Bet interrogation of a Hamas terrorist. Ground forces also battled gunmen in the… pic.twitter.com/WdmG3HmQce — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 4, 2023

Once the area was secure, the IDF discovered a “terror tunnel shaft,” along with “intelligence materials” and a hefty cache of weapons. The weapons included mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

The IDF said there were “numerous attempted attacks on IDF troops from tunnel shafts and military compounds in the northern Gaza Strip” on Saturday.

While Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, Hamas hides within their intricate network of terror tunnels. IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in Northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/vovapYD4Xn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2023

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israeli forces are “taking apart Hamas battalion after battalion.”

“During the day today there were difficult battles in Gaza. We completed the encirclement of Gaza City days ago and have entered built-up areas, fighting against terrorists,” he said.

One of their primary targets is the Gaza operations chief for Hamas, Yahya Sinwar. Gallant invited Gaza residents to give up Sinwar’s location, or perhaps eliminate him themselves.

“The Hamas leadership is responsible. We will get to that leadership. We will get to Yahya Sinwar and eliminate him. If the residents of Gaza get there ahead of us, that will shorten the war,” Gallant said.

“We have many days of combat that won’t end in a day or a week. The forces know how to perform their mission. The process continues step after step with much power and professionalism. At the end of the war, there will be no more Hamas in Gaza,” he said.