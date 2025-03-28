Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances of Biden, Harris, Hillary, More

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, as well as clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and more.

Gabbard made the call per President Donald Trump’s March 22 memorandum stating that it is “no longer in the national interest” to have those individuals, as well as several formerly high-ranking Biden administration officials, family members, and other figures, to have classified material.

She also included former National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director Fiona Hill and former NSC staffer Alexander Vindman, who sparked the impeachment of Trump over Ukraine aid.

In February, Trump wrote on Truth Social that there is “no need” for Biden to have access to classified information:

Citing Biden’s own actions in office when he stopped him from accessing details on national security in 2021, Trump wrote that the Democrat set the “precedent.”

Other individuals named by Trump to lose classified access include former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, “and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family.”