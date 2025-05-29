Poll: 57% of Americans Favor Military Action to Stop Iran from Going Nuclear

A new poll by Rasmussen Reports released Thursday reveals that 57% of likely U.S. voters favor military action to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Only 30% would oppose military action to stop Iran.

Rasmussen reported (emphasis added):

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 77% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned that Iran may be developing a nuclear weapon, including 44% who are Very Concerned. Only 18% are not concerned. (To see survey question wording, click here.) While negotiating with Iran over the issue, President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program if a deal isn’t reached Fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters would support military action by the United States to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons program, including 28% who would Strongly Support it. Thirty percent (30%) would oppose a U.S. strike against Iran, including 17% who Strongly Oppose such military action. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure. … The survey of 1,107 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on May 19-21, 2025 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

Influential voices within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement have opposed military action against Iran. However, the debate has often conflated limited airstrikes with an invasion or all-out war.

President Trump said Wednesday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is said to favor airstrikes, not to launch military action while the U.S. is still negotiating with the Iranian regime.

The terms of the negotiations have not been confirmed, but early reports suggest that the deal could be similar to — and perhaps even weaker than — the Iran deal reached by President Barack Obama in 2015.

