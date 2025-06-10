Exclusive: House Republicans Introduce Northern Border Security Bill

House Republicans introduced a bill addressing the “outdated” security policies and “critical” staffing shortages at the United States-Canada border, directing some much-needed focus to the northern border as the southern border receives “more media attention.”

House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY) joined Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) and Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) on Tuesday in introducing the Northern Border Security and Staffing Reform Act, which would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to fix the “growing concerns.”

According to the lawmakers, the last Northern Border Threat Analysis was conducted seven years ago in 2017, and the Northern Border Strategy has not been updated since 2018 “despite growing concerns” about security and staffing.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is currently short by a staggering 5,800 officers, and then-Commissioner Troy Miller warned the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee last year of a projected 400-percent surge in officer retirements by 2028.

At least 2,220 officers are expected to retire in 2028, well above the annual average of around 500, CBP said.

If the new legislation is enacted, DHS will be required to conduct a Northern Border Threat Analysis within 180 days, and every five years thereafter. The future northern border threat analyses would include reports on staffing and plans to address staffing challenges.

Additionally, the bill would “establish the sense of Congress that CBP must begin a hiring surge to prevent the adverse effects of retirement surges and staffing shortages.”

Stefanik, a member of the Northern Border Caucus and the Northern Border Security Caucus, told Breitbart News, “The southern border might receive more media attention, but our northern border is essential to [protect] Upstate New York and North Country residents from invasion.”

“I am working with DHS to update the Northern Border Threat Analysis and prioritize the staffing challenges that have left our state vulnerable to illegal migration, including terrorists, drug traffickers, and gang members,” the chairwoman added.

Stauber pointed out, “While apprehensions at our southern border have declined to historic lows, persistent challenges at our northern border have prevented similar success.”

“Too often overlooked, the northern border is understaffed and under-resourced, leaving Minnesota and our nation exposed to the risks associated with illegal immigration,” he continued in a statement. “This legislation ensures we are taking a data-driven approach to address these shortcomings and strengthen the security of our northern border.”

Langworthy stated, “I am honored to be the co-lead on this critical legislation to strengthen security along our Northern Border. With outdated threat assessments and a looming staffing crisis at our northern ports of entry, it is clear that urgent action is needed to protect our communities and our country.”

“The Northern Border hasn’t seen a comprehensive threat analysis since 2017, and our strategy hasn’t been updated in over six years,” the congressman continued. “Meanwhile, the CBP is already facing a shortage of nearly 6,000 officers—and is on track for a 400-percent retirement surge by 2028. This will leave our most vulnerable and geographically isolated border crossings dangerously understaffed and underprepared.”

“I will continue fighting to ensure our region gets the resources, personnel, and strategic attention it deserves.”

