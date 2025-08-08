Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for Peace Summit

President Donald Trump meets with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for a historic peace summit at the White House on Friday, August 8.

Trump will meet with both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev separately before a meeting between all three leaders to sign a peace agreement to end decades of warfare.

“I love doing this because I save lives,” the president told Breitbart News about his negotiation of peace deals between nations in an exclusive interview.