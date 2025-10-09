Crowds Celebrate Trump Peace Deal in Gaza

Jubilant crowds filled the streets of both Gaza and Israel on Thursday to celebrate the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Many in the crowds reportedly chanted the name of United States President Donald Trump, and called for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the deal.

The crowd in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square was particularly enthusiastic, waving American flags and chanting “Nobel Prize to Trump!”

Crowds in Gaza also celebrated the end of the war and chanted Trump’s name:

An agricultural artist named Peter Winner took his enthusiasm for Trump as a Nobel laureate to the next level by writing “NOBEL4TRUMP” in huge letters on a field in northern Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, comprised of the families of Hamas kidnapping victims, wrote a letter to the Nobel committee on Monday asking them to honor Trump.

“President Trump’s determination to bring peace made possible what many said was impossible. We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home,” the families wrote.

“In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump. While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it. While others have offered empty promises, he has delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives,” they wrote.

Trump has been formally nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by several prominent world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of Pakistan.

The Pakistani government nominated Trump for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

Islamabad said Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through a robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation.”

Netanyahu on Thursday repeated his call for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize with an A.I.-generated picture that was clearly created with great care by his office, because everyone in the image has the correct number of fingers:

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated Trump in August, based on his “crucial role” in negotiating peace between Cambodia and Thailand.

The Cambodian PM wrote in his nomination letter:

President Trump’s extraordinary statesmanship – marked by his commitment to resolving conflicts and preventing catastrophic wars through visionary and innovative diplomacy – was most recently demonstrated in his decisive role in brokering an immediate and unconditional cease-fire between Cambodia and Thailand.

Soon after Hun made his nomination, a group of over 2,500 Cambodian Buddhist monks held a peace march that took them past the U.S. embassy in Phnom Penh. When they paused outside the embassy, they read a statement supporting Hun’s nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) added her nomination on Wednesday, praising Trump’s “bold and unprecedented leadership in advancing peace around the globe” in a letter to the Nobel Committee.

She wrote:

Through tireless negotiation and direct engagement with regional partners – including Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey – President Trump achieved what many believed to be impossible: a ceasefire agreement, the release of hostages, and a framework for rebuilding Gaza and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians. This was not just political theater at a United Nations General Assembly speech; it was serious, results-driven diplomacy that will save thousands of lives and restore hope to millions.

Several other Republican representatives have previously nominated Trump for the Nobel, including Buddy Carter of Georgia, Darrell Issa of California, and Claudia Tenney of New York.

The suspense will not last long, as the Nobel Committee is scheduled to announce the Peace Prize winner tomorrow, October 10.