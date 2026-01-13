Delcy Rodríguez Responds to Trump Meme — ‘There Is a Government in Charge in Venezuela’

Delcy Rodríguez, the “acting President” of Venezuela, on Tuesday reiterated she is “in charge” of the ruling socialist regime after President Donald Trump published a meme listing him as “Acting President” of the country.

An indignant Rodríguez delivered her assertions during a regime broadcast in the port city of Catia La Mar, Vargas. Venezuelan state-owned outlets claim Catia La Mar was one of the cities “most affected” by the January 3 U.S. law enforcement action that led to the arrest of deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“I’ve seen cartoons on Wikipedia about who’s in charge in Venezuela. Well, there is a government in charge in Venezuela. There is an acting president and there is a president held hostage in the United States,” Delcy Rodríguez said.

“And we govern together with the people, organized together with the popular power, and we advance in international relations of respect within the framework of international law to vindicate and protect the rights of our beloved Venezuela.”

Although Rodríguez did not specify which “cartoons on Wikipedia” she referred to, her remarks come hours after Trump published an edited Wikipedia photo on his Truth Social account listing him as “Acting President of Venezuela.”

Telesur, a Latin American leftist propaganda network largely funded by the Venezuelan regime, reported that Rodríguez’s remarks were a “direct reference to the dissemination of cartoons and content on websites such as Wikipedia, which seek to position Donald Trump as the country’s authority.”

“She [Rodríguez] described these actions as desperate attempts to ignore the political reality and sovereign will that governs Venezuelan territory,” Telesur wrote.

According to Telesur, Delcy Rodríguez “emphasized that the nation remains determined to be free in the face of attacks that seek to undermine the peace of the people.”

“We are defending the rights of our beloved homeland against the illegal attacks of the U.S. government,” Rodríguez reportedly said during the broadcast.

Despite Rodríguez’s public claims, President Trump has told reporters over the past days that she is cooperating with the United States and is in close communication with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Venezuela is really working out well. We’re working along really well with the leadership,” President Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One, and suggested that “at some point” he could meet with Rodríguez.