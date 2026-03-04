Video: SOUTHCOM Launches Anti-Narco Terrorism Operations in Ecuador

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced Tuesday it launched a military operation against narco-terrorists in Ecuador together with the Ecuadorian military.

In an official statement, SOUTHCOM described the joint operation against U.S.-designated terrorist organizations in Ecuador as a “powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism.”

“Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere,” the statement read.

“We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” SOUTHCOM commander, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, said

SOUTHCOM published unclassified footage of the operation on social media.

President Daniel Noboa confirmed the operation in a social media post in which he announced that Ecuador is “embarking on a new phase in the fight against narco-terrorism and illegal mining.”

“In March, we will conduct joint operations with our allies in the region, including the United States. The safety of Ecuadorians is our priority, and we will fight to bring peace to every corner of the country,” Noboa’s message read.

“To achieve that peace, we must act forcefully against criminals, wherever they may be. The pursuit of justice and national dignity will never be persecution, but rather a promise that we will fulfill to Ecuadorians,” he continued.

Ecuador stands as one of the countries in Latin America that has allied with the United States following the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.

The announcement comes hours after President Noboa met with General Donovan and Rear Admiral Mark A. Schafer, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) this week at the Ecuadorian presidential palace in Quito. The meeting, the Ecuadorian Presidency detailed, is part of the “bilateral dialogue to deepen cooperation and coordination in the face of transnational threats that affect national and regional stability.”

“During President Noboa’s administration, Ecuador and the United States have steadily strengthened their relationship in areas such as security, migration, and trade, with concrete actions that are reflected in a closer relationship and ongoing agreements,” the statement read.

“Technical and institutional coordination lines aimed at strengthening hemispheric security and confronting transnational organized crime and narco-terrorism” were reviewed during the meeting, the presidency said.

In April 2025, days after he was reelected, President Noboa met with President Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and asked for the United States’ help in fighting drug trafficking cartels operating in Ecuador while expressing his intention to establish a security alliance between both countries. Noboa reiterated his calls to fight drug-traffickers with the United States’ help during Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Kristi Noem official visit to Ecuador in November 2025.

Reports published in February indicated that Noboa is among the regional U.S.-allied heads of state that will participate in an upcoming “Shield of the Americas” Summit to be hosted by President Trump on March 7 in Florida.