Trump Budget Request Aims to Boost Defense Spending to $1.5 Trillion

President Donald Trump’s budget request calls for Congress to boost defense spending up to $1.5 trillion, the largest increase in decades and signals the administration’s interest in raising defense spending over domestic spending.

The 2027 budget request for the Department of War calls for a $1.5 trillion military budget, which would be a 42 percent boost from 2026. The budget request would reduce nondefense spending by ten percent while massively boosting defense spending.

Before the onset of the Iran war, Trump had signaled that he wanted to jack up defense spending for the 21st century. The Pentagon also requested $200 billion for the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran to refill munitions and supplies.

The president, before his address to the nation this week, said that there is an interest in increasing defense spending and said that states should handle more domestic spending.

“We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care,” Trump said at an event on Wednesday.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare — all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal,” the 47th president continued.

The country is running roughly $2 trillion annual deficits and the national debt is exceeding $39 trillion. Roughly two-thirds of the country’s national spending goes to mandatory entitlement programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, which will only continue to growth as the country has an increasingly aging population.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model found that the war against Iran, more formally known as Operation Epic Fury, has cost $27-28 billion in the first 32 days of the war, and the cost estimated to be $38-47 billion if the fighting continues until the end of April.