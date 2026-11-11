Bill Skarsgard tries to one-up Nicolas Cage in ‘Lords of War’ teaser

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Vertical has released a new teaser for the new film Lords of War.

The studio shared a preview of the movie Wednesday featuring Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgard, an actor best known for playing Pennywise in the It horror franchise.

Lords of War is a sequel to Cage’s 2005 crime drama Lord of War that sees him reprise his character, Ukrainian-American arms trafficker Yuri Orlov.

The new teaser sees Skarsgard’s character try to one-up Yuri by offering not only weapons but mercenaries to go with them.

Skarsgard’s character is intent on destroying Yuri’s legacy, “thrusting them into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death,” an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Lords of War is written and directed by Andrew Niccol, the filmmaker behind the original movie. The sequel opens in theaters Jan. 22, 2027.