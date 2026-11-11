Congo’s Ebola outbreak tops 11,000 cases as disease keeps spreading

Congo’s Ebola cases have crossed 11,000 cases in another development that shows the severity of the outbreak.

BUNIA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Ebola cases have crossed 11,000 cases in another development that shows the severity of the outbreak.

The latest health ministry data Wednesday showed 11,042 people have been infected by the deadly virus that has now killed 5,387, nearly half of those infected, in the country’s deadliest outbreak.

Since the outbreak was declared mid-May, Congolese authorities have struggled to contain it due to a series of factors including conflicts and a health system crisis.

The Bundibugyo virus responsible for this outbreak has no known vaccine or treatment and has spread to the eight of the country’s 26 provinces.