Houston Astros hire New York Yankees’ Brad Ausmus as manager

Nov. 11 (UPI) — The Houston Astros hired New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus as their manager, they announced Wednesday.

Ausmus, who previously played for the Astros, has an overall record of 386-422 as an MLB manager. He led the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017.

“I am very excited to be back in Houston,” Ausmus said in a news release. “The Astros and the city of Houston have been a huge part of my life, and I’m thrilled to create a new chapter as the team’s manager.”

The Astros announced in October that former manager Joe Espada will not return in 2027. He compiled a 256-229 regular-season record over the last three years, including an 81-81 mark in 2026.

The Astros were 0-4 in the postseason under Espada, who was hired in 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad back to the Astros organization,” Astros general manager Randy Flores said. “Brad impressed us throughout the interview process, demonstrating the leadership, energy, and expertise critical to driving a winning culture both on and off the field.”

Ausmus, 57, spent 10 of his 18 seasons as a player with the Astros. The All-Star catcher was a three-time Gold Glove Award winner. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers.

Ausmus joined the Yankees’ staff in 2024. He was a bench coach for the Oakland Athletics in 2022.