Indonesia’s vice president resigns as his eligibility and academic credentials are questioned

Indonesia’s vice president has resigned as questions grew over his eligibility for the office after recent court rulings disputed his educational credentials.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s vice president resigned Thursday as questions grew over his eligibility for the office after recent court rulings disputed his educational credentials.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation to the leadership of the People’s Consultative Assembly, the country’s highest legislative body, at the parliament building in the capital, Jakarta.

Raka did not comment as he left the meeting.

The academic credentials investigation was apparently not related to investigations into allegations that top police officials had been involved in wiretapping targeting the president.

Under Indonesia’s Constitution, a vice presidential vacancy does not trigger a new election. The office remains vacant until the People’s Consultative Assembly elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days.

Raka had offered to resign Tuesday during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, saying he wanted to avoid a prolonged political controversy. But a Cabinet minister said the president urged Raka at the time to defend himself and it wasn’t clear if he accepted the resignation offer.

The Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled last month that the documents Raka submitted regarding his overseas education didn’t meet election requirements.

A subsequent petition, submitted Wednesday to the House leadership by 120 lawmakers from eight political parties, began a parliamentary process that could lead to his impeachment.

Under Indonesian law, House leaders must establish a special committee to examine whether Raka has violated the constitution by serving as vice president, despite allegedly failing to meet election requirements. If lawmakers determine there is sufficient basis for the accusation, the House must ask the Constitutional Court to rule on whether a constitutional violation has occurred.