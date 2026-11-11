Jennifer Lopez performs in Vegas in ‘JLo Show’ concert film trailer

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Jennifer Lopez is bringing her Las Vegas residency show to streaming.

The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas, a concert film special capturing the final night of Lopez’s Up All Night Live in Las Vegas show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will air Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Featuring a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers, The JLo Show sees Lopez, 57, perform her hits and share personal stories, “tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon.”

“Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday,” a press release reads.

Lopez’s set includes “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The Grammy-nominated singer released her most recent album, This is Me… Now, in 2024.