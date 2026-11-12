Man arrested on murder counts after deadly North Hollywood crash

Nov. 11 (UPI) — Authorities on Wednesday arrested and booked a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly drove a minivan under the influence into a group of pedestrians, killing three people, in North Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Ihor Demianenko of Valley Village faces three counts of murder. Bail was set at $6.03 million.

Police said a white Toyota Sienna, a minivan, traveling southbound on Lankershim Boulevard at a “unsafe speed” veered off the road and collided with a traffic signal, hitting several pedestrians and food vendors on the sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro station at about 5:55 p.m. PST Tuesday.

“The force of the collision caused the pedestrians and private property to be thrown in different directions,” the LAPD said.

Three Hispanic women between 40 and 60 years old were pronounced dead at the scene, while two additional Hispanic women between the ages of 50 and 55 were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said Wednesday. Their names were being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

The driver, who was trapped inside his vehicle, was removed from the minivan by paramedics and police and was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said it was determined that the suspect was under the influence but did not specify the substance, though warning drivers in the statement “not to DRINK AND DRIVE.”

“Drinking and driving combined with speed kills innocent lives and carries serious consequences,” the LAPD said.