‘Multiple people’ shot at fitness center in Washington: council member

Police were responding to a shooting in downtown Washington, about a mile from the White House, on Thursday as a local official said “multiple people” were shot at a fitness center.
The Washington police department said on X that its emergency response team was on the scene of the “active shooting” in the Logan Circle area of the nation’s capital.
Brooke Pinto, a member of the DC City Council, said the shooting occurred at and outside a fitness center and “multiple people” had been shot.
She said police were looking for a suspect.
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the shooting, which occurred during the busy morning rush hour and sparked a massive police response.
Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen rushing to the scene of the shooting.
The Washington Sun quoted a member of the VIDA Fitness gym as saying that he was on a treadmill at the facility when the shooting began.
Michael Carney said he heard a “pop” and then saw someone on the gym floor who had been shot in the head.
“Everyone was kind of just hiding behind planters and stuff,” Carney told The Sun.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.