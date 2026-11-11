Thomas Markle release challenged after alleged ankle monitor violation

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Federal prosecutors asked a judge Tuesday to revoke the pretrial release of Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, after he allegedly cut off his electronic ankle monitor while awaiting trial on child pornography charges.

Thomas Markle, 82, allegedly removed the monitoring device at approximately 1:45 a.m., U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

“Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,” Essayli said in a statement on X. “We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thomas Markle, who lives in Lakeland, Fla., was arrested last week on a federal criminal complaint charging him with possession of child pornography. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

A federal magistrate judge in Florida ordered Markle released under house arrest Friday following a bond hearing.

“Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial,” Essayli said. “He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device.”

Thomas Markle was arrested after FBI agents discovered suspected child sexual abuse material in two storage units he rented in the Los Angeles area.

In an earlier statement, Essayli said investigators obtained a warrant to search the units and seized approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

“Three of the images described in the affidavit featured Thomas Markle and minor victims,” Essayli said. “These allegations are serious and disturbing.”

The investigation began after authorities learned that Thomas Markle allegedly possessed child sexual abuse material among his belongings in the Philippines, according to the Justice Department.

Investigators subsequently identified two storage units linked to Thomas Markle in Los Angeles that had been rented since at least 2008.

Thomas Markle was charged Nov. 5 with one count of possession of child pornography. He has denied the allegations.

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, has been estranged from her father for several years.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry declined to comment on the arrest last week, NBC News reported.

Meghan previously said she was deeply disturbed by the allegations and had limited contact with her father for years.