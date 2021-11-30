Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 21: Hit the Road @Jack! Twitter Boss Out, Biden Struggles with ‘Rona, Another Cuomo Scandal, Guest: Allum Bokhari

Meet the new boss, woker than the old boss? Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is out at the social media platform, but his replacement, Parag Agrawal, appears to be another far-left radical. Host Alex Marlow has the scoop on today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast. Also, President Biden has promised no “Omicron” variant lockdowns – yet. But President Brandon’s vaccine mandate was dealt a huge blow by a Trump-appointed judge who gave a terrific statement slapping down the latest attack on your freedom. And the Cuomo boys are at it again. A new scandal has embroiled Chris and Andrew, with the younger brother apparently using his CNN resources to make life difficult for his brother’s accusers. Whatever happened to believe all women? And then, Justice for Juicy, again? The Jussie Smollett trial has begun in Chicago. And finally, Pete “The Genius” Buttigieg has discovered the solution for rural Americans feeling pain at the pump: an expensive electric car (if you can get one). Our guest today is Breitbart News’ own Allum Bokhari, one of the best tech reporters in the world, who breaks down the Twitter regime change.

