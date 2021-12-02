Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 23: Mark Levin on the Future of Roe, Fauci/Biden Mandates, BLM B.S.

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow discusses the Supreme Court’s oral arguments in the Dobbs case, the biggest threat to Roe v. Wade in decades. Omicron is here in the U.S., and the Dr. Fauci/Biden administration is chomping at the bit to leverage it to take away more of your freedoms. President Biden passed the buck on the supply chain, and this time he brought in Santa Claus! President Brandon also framed the surge in gas prices in a wildly dishonest way. Alex explains why. Republicans are helping Democrats fund a federal COVID vaccine database, and they’re funding it with your hard-earned money. Black Lives Matter wants you to boycott white companies – which isn’t racist at all, right? Our guest today is Mark Levin, aka “The Great One,” who talks about his latest book, American Marxism; the Fauci/Biden mandates; the Supreme Court’s abortion case; and who he thinks is the worst member of Joe Biden’s cabinet.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

