Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 29: Juicy Gets Justice, Inflation Explodes, Media Flails with Breitbart Editors Jerome Hudson and John Carney

Justice has been served for Jussie “Juicy” Smollett, but will the Democrat Media Complex be held accountable for pushing this epic hate crime hoax? Probably not. In the wake of the guilty verdict, Breitbart News Daily Podcast host Alex Marlow reads an excerpt from the “Fake News Hall of Shame” section of his bestselling book, Breaking the News, which has aged like a fine wine. And then, Alex discusses the media’s spin on President Biden’s disgraceful handling of the economy. Inflation is officially at a 40-year high, and the public is none too happy about it. Also, record quantities of meth have been seized at our southern border, as border facilities are overrun with Covid-positive illegal aliens. And China is engaging in experimentation on pigs that would impress even Dr. Anthony Faucistein. We have two Breitbartian guests today: Entertainment Editor and unofficial Blackbart correspondent Jerome Hudson joins the podcast to discuss what the Smollett conviction means and how Alec Baldwin—who recently killed a woman—emceed a human rights gala featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams. Finally, our Economics Editor John Carney explains why the latest inflation and jobless data is no bueno for President Joey.

