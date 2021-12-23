Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 37: Big Joey Declares a Christmas Miracle, But Also Brace for Death! Guests: Dr. Tom Williams on Christmas, Fmr. CBP Head Mark Morgan on the Border

Merry Christmas! More details have emerged revealing that President Joey has utterly failed in his promise to “shut down” the coronavirus, as 2021 will be America’s deadliest year on record. A new Pfizer ’Rona pill is ready for consumption. But can you actually get it? And do you even want it? And was Joe Biden’s big testing announcement just a fake news hoax? We discuss. Meanwhile, the topic of conversation yesterday from the establishment is that you—yes, you—are all wrong: the economy is actually doing great, as President Big Joey explains, or sells, or gaslights. The disarray in our inner cities has never been more apparent, as two Democrat lawmakers were held up in a 24 hour period. Our Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams joins to discuss how another pandemic Christmas is playing out around the world. Then, we suggest to listeners that they consider using the new year as an opportunity to recommit to daily prayer. As a bonus, Dr. Tom takes a shot at Dr. Fauci and the Friendly Fascist, NIH Director Francis Collins. Then, former Trump U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) head Mark Morgan explains just how bad the situation is at the southern border. But he does bring some good news as well: certain Americans are not waiting for the federal government’s permission to try to enforce our laws.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

