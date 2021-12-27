Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 38: ‘Let’s Go Brandon! (I Agree.)’ Big Joey Gives Epic Christmas Gift to America, Guests: Rep. Jim Jordan, Amanda Milius

Did you have an Omicron Christmas? Or perhaps you had a China Christmas since they make most of our stuff. Alex explains how the Chinese Communist Party is controlling us even more than we may think. Let’s go Brandon? I agree! Big Joey Biden delivers what is perhaps the soundbite of the year. We play it! Plus, future President Kamala Harris explains what is the biggest geopolitical threat to our country at this time (spoiler alert: it’s you!). We then get into some hot Kwanzaa talk because, this year, some Republicans are vibin’ on the wokest “holiday.” We have two guests on the podcast today. First, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discusses what the Republicans will do if they retake control of the House in 2022. And then, filmmaker and daughter of Hollywood royalty Amanda Milius discusses Alec Baldwin’s bizarre Christmas message, China’s literal and figurative ownage of La La Land, and much more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.