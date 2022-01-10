Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 47: Dems Wage War on Voter Integrity and America Hits Peak Trans; Guest Sen. Joni Ernst Gives Dark Warning, Rep. Byron Donalds on Big Joey Failing Florida and Beyond

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is trying to make it legal for a million illegal aliens to vote in local elections. Combine this with the Democrats renewed push for H.R. 1, and it looks like the attack on our voting system is getting more intense. The trans hysteria might have hit its peak this week as UPenn male-to-female swimmer Lia Thomas got beaten by a woman named Isaac, a female-to-male trans swimmer who is competing in the Ivy league as a woman. If you’re confused, that’s the point. Is this the wokest thing of all time? News Corp is now in on the trans bandwagon: Fox News has credited male “Jeopardy” contestant Amy Schneider as being the winningest female of all time, despite the fact that he’s a dude (aka m-to-f trans). Twenty-time Grand Slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic is now free in Australia, but vax mandates are still really bad in the Anglosphere. Host Alex Marlow breaks down the latest details on the coronavirus and the coronavirus hysteria. Also, Whole Foods is standing up to BLM, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has attacked talk radio for being hate-filled. Does he actually listen to us or is he just saying what the CNN audience wants him to say? (I think you know the answer to that.) Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is our first guest today; she gives us a report from heartland about the top priority for Iowa voters. We discuss everything from election integrity to the Bidenflation to animal experimentation to night flights of illegal aliens into middle America. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) also joins us to talk about the Democrats’ efforts to wildly loosen voting laws, and he explains how Biden might be killing elderly Floridians. Alex later suggests that Republicans might be getting rolled – or even bought off – if they support the JCPA legislation that appears to be akin to a handout for the establishment media.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

