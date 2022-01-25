Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 58: Brandon’s Base Bottoming Out, Time for a Distraction? Guests: John Nolte, Horace Cooper

Brandon’s base is slipping. Polling now shows Joey losing his core constituencies. For example, Biden’s support among African Americans has dipped big time since his inauguration, as Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson explains. Plus, it’s all about border talk now! The establishment media continues to talk up the Ukrainian border, but it’s our southern border that needs the constant spotlight. Is Ukraine/Russia really a crisis, as Biden readies thousands of U.S. troops? Or is it a political Hail Mary for the president? Our guests today are Breitbart’s John Nolte and Project 21’s Horace Cooper, who join Jerome to talk about President Biden’s corruption, political pivoting, distraction playbook, and disastrous poll results.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

