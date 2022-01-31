Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 62: Widow’s Clarion Call to NYC D.A., Canadian Convoy Hits Ottawa, Border Patrol Frustrated, Guest: Breitbart Border Expert Brandon Darby

The eulogy delivered by an NYPD hero’s widow on Friday still reverberates as an indictment of the Left’s soft-on-crime stance from coast to coast. And, as Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson explains, this stance goes hand-in-hand with the on-going crisis at our southern border. We now have leaked footage of rank-and-file Border Patrol agents confronting the Department of Homeland Security leadership, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, over the Biden administration’s lax border policies. Next, we turn our attention north of the border to Canada, where the trucker convoy against vaccine mandates arrived in Ottawa as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hid from them. And what should we make of President Biden’s trip to Pittsburgh to tout infrastructure after a bridge collapsed? Our guest today is Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles co-founder Brandon Darby, who discusses Border Patrol agents’ frustration with the Biden administration and the continuing human trafficking crisis at our southern border.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.