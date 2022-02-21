Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 77: Trudeau’s Brutal Trucker Crackdown, Ukraine/Russia War Lust, Guests: Frances Martel on the Entire World, Patrick K. O’Donnell on George Washington

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with another Ukraine/Russia war hype update. Russia-backed forces slightly increased the shelling of a region of Ukraine that is not Kiev, yet the American media, NATO, and the Big Joey administration all consider this evidence that Putin is about to try to take Kiev. This has led our geriatric president to announce that he would meet with Putin, no doubt allowing the Russian dictator to ask for all sorts of things he wasn’t otherwise going to get. But there is only one problem: Putin might not even be interested in meeting Biden anyway. Let’s go, Brandon!

The biggest story in the world is still the Canada trucker Freedom Convoy, which was crushed by police over the weekend. Justin Trudeau’s authoritarian streak is wide, and it was on full display with video surfacing of a woman getting trampled by a police horse. But perhaps what is even scarier than physical violence against peaceful protesters is that the de-banking has begun, with law enforcement working with financial institutions to target the money of the truckers and their sympathizers. Alex explains.

Male swimmer Lia Thomas, a big cheater, broke several more Ivy league records over the weekend. No one who believes in science cared enough to stop it. Bill Gates acknowledged that omicron was kinda sorta a little bit like a vaccine for countless millions of Americans. Can we end the mandates now please? And the left is on the run slightly in a couple key areas in American life.

We have two guests today. First up is the one and only Frances Martel, our World editor at Breitbart News, who gives us news and analysis on what is happening in Canada and with Russia and Ukraine, and then we discuss how China dunked on America at the Genocide Games by winning more gold medals. Thanks, Eileen Gu!

Then, combat historian Patrick K. O’Donnell helps us celebrate Presidents’ Day with a brief history lesson on George Washington, Breitbart News Daily’s unofficial Best President Ever.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.