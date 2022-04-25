Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 121: Horror at the Border; Guest: James Vick on MMA, Hog Hunting, Online Activism

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a horrific story from our southern border where a national guardsman apparently died saving two drowning illegal aliens who intended to smuggle drugs into our country. It’s a national disgrace and should wake people up, but will it? It was Earth Day over the weekend; and, politically speaking, the greens are in retreat – most likely because the fake news is no longer credible on anything, including alleged climate change. But some people are deeply committed to the cause of slowing human progress in the name of Mother Earth, including one man who burned himself alive on the steps of the Supreme Court. Yes, that really happened. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) continues to run up the score, Donald Trump weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and much more in the opening. Our first guest is Breitbart News’ London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane who reports the details and explains the significance of the French presidential election. And then, MMA fighter, coach, hunting enthusiast, and online influencer James Vick joins the show to discuss the key to being an elite fighter, how to noodle for catfish, why hog hunting is the best, and so much more.

