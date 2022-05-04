Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 128: Vance Wins in OH, Biden Gets Ghoulish on Abortion, Guest: Sen. Tom Cotton on SCOTUS, Ministry of Truth, Our Open Border

Host Alex Marlow reports all that we know about the shocking Supreme Court leak and the state of abortion rights in America. President Joe Biden gave a disturbing statement on the matter, which Alex plays and analyzes. J.D. Vance won the Republican Senate primary in Ohio; Alex breaks that down and gives more details on yesterday’s primary races. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) appears to have lost her marbles (at least according to the New York Times), Columbia Medical Center is canceling Dr. Oz, Dave Chappelle was apparently attacked on stage during a Netflix event (no, it wasn’t Will Smith, at least, we think it wasn’t), and much more in the opening. Our guest today is Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) who gives some recommendations to the Supreme Court on how to deal with the leak of Justice Sam Alito’s draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Then, Alex gets his take on the whacky Nina Jankowicz and the Department of Homeland Security’s Ministry of Truth, the chaos at our open southern border, and the increasing likelihood of a global food shortage crisis. And then finally, of course, we have our caller of the day.

