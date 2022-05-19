Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 139: Podcast Special with Bill O’Reilly and Devin Nunes

Host Alex Marlow has no monologue on today’s podcast, but he does have interviews with two world-class guests. First, legendary broadcaster and bestselling author Bill O’Reilly discusses his new book Killing the Killers. The book covers all matters terrorism – from the Osama bin Laden raid, to the Kayla Mueller abduction and murder, to 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, to the Irish Republican Army, to Boko Haram, and so much more. He and Alex discuss the current realities of terrorism around the world, what we are doing about it, and what we should be doing to keep the bad guys at bay. Then, former California Congressman Devin Nunes, who now runs Trump’s Truth Social platform, joins the podcast to talk about social media, free speech, Elon Musk, and what he and his company are doing to provide an alternative to the cesspool known as Twitter. Nunes is a great American; and whether or not you’re impressed so far, Truth Social is a worthy endeavor, and it’s good to hear from the guy in charge.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.