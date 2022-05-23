Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 141: Our Monkeypox Moment, Plus Sen. Roger Marshall from the Border on America’s Biggest Crisis

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a recap of a pretty busy news weekend and a look ahead to the coming week. He gives you all the details he could find on the Monkeypox hysteria, the latest Joe Biden emergency maneuver on the baby formula crisis, and another gas price record. Then, he touches on Democrats losing a major gerrymandering battle, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone denying communion to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Georgetown University students drunkenly trashing the Lincoln Memorial. Plus, some horrifying news about our border and a truly hilarious story about America’s worst mayor, Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti. Our guest today is Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. He’s from Kansas, but he’s at our border in Texas. He quite reasonably says that we are all being distracted from the biggest crisis of the moment, which is the influx of illegal aliens and fentanyl crossing our border. You can hear how fired up he is and for good reason.

