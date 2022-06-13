Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 155: Senate Gun Control Proposal, Dems’ Concerns About Biden in 2024; Guest: Monica Crowley

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s podcast with the latest details on the Senate’s bipartisan gun control proposal. Will it pass? Will it work? Our guest today is Monica Crowley, the former assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Treasury under President Trump and host of The Monica Crowley Podcast. She highlights the growing concerns among Democrats about the state of Joe Biden’s presidency and what his 2024 re-election is going to look like. Then, we have our caller of the day, Kate from Wisconsin, who talks about raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. She and Jerome they have a constructive debate on issue when he pushed back on her argument.

