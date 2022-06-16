Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 157: Big Joey More Concerned with ‘Pride’ Than Gas Prices, Border Crisis, Record Inflation; Guest: John Carney on the State of the U.S. Economy

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s podcast with all the crises piling up while President Joe Biden focuses on Pride Month. Plus, he hasn’t yet visited the border but will visit Saudi Arabia next month presumably to beg for more oil production. Jerome explains. Our guest today is Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney, who talks about the state of our economy. And finally, we have our caller of the day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

