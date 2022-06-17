Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 158: Drag Queen in Every Classroom: The New American Dream; Guest: Charlie Hurt on Father’s Day and All the News

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with an update on the increasingly boring and pointless January 6 Committee hearings as well as the increasingly horrifying economic numbers. He then launches into an epic “woke update” focusing on the whacky Attorney General of Michigan Dana Nessel who said that she wants a drag queen in every classroom. That is the new American dream, we suppose. Then, Alex gives you all of the rest of the top headlines you need for today and perhaps one or two that you don’t (like the CDC’s utterly bonkers monkeypox guidelines). Our Father’s Day weekend guest is Charlie Hurt, who is truly one of the best dads around and is also the opinion editor of the Washington Times and a FOX News contributor. We get his thoughts on the current trans hysteria, the Democrats’ reluctance to protect Supreme Court justices, and what he believes the January 6 hearings are really all about. And finally, our caller of the day asks an interesting question: Would you rather have an armed guard or a drag queen in the classroom? We all know what the mainstream Democrat viewpoint is as of summer 2022.

