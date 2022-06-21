Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 160: Jack Posobiec on Juneteenth Violence, Woke Disney, and Colbert’s Insurrection

Host Alex Marlow runs through headlines at the top of the show, including an election day preview, a DOJ initiative for “two-spirit” youths, Disney’s disgrace somehow getting even worse, and much more. Then Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec joins Alex to discuss how the American media ignored last weekend’s Juneteenth shootings, the true economic state of Biden’s America, and the two-tier justice system that treats the insurrectionists on Stephen Colbert’s staff quite differently than other citizens.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.