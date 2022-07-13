Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 175: Uvalde Massacre Disgrace, Dr. Jill’s Unique Tacos, Guest: Amanda Milius’ Epic Rant on ‘Never Trump’

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast the horrifying and wildly upsetting new security camera footage of the failed police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. We withheld judgement of how law enforcement operated during this crisis until all the information came in. Well, the information is in, and it’s far worse than we could have imagined. Then, Alex gets into the sublime: Dr. Jill Biden, the most brilliant and classy person in the Biden family orbit, compared “Latinxes” to unique breakfast tacos. This is literally racist, yet wildly hilarious. Then, Alex gets into the rest of the news, including New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s abortion lies, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s war on gun companies, the Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump spat escalation, and much more. Our guest is producer/director Amanda Milius, who hits on the January 6 hearings, D.C. car culture, the perils of plastic surgery, and more before launching into an epic rant on “Never Trumpers” who deserve no credit for any recent conservative victories.

