Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 178: Jonathan Gilliam on the Uvalde School Shooting Report Revelations

Our guest today Jonathan Gilliam, a retired Navy SEAL, former FBI agent, and author of Sheep No More: The Art of Awareness and Attack Survival. Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, talks with Gilliam about the revelations in the Uvalde school shooting report from the Texas House Investigative Committee. The report describes in detail the “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” of law enforcement leaders on the ground that day.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

