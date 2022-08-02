Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 187: Pelosi Goes to Taiwan, Trump Endorses ‘Eric,’ Beyoncé Gets Canceled; Guest: Matt Schlapp on Orban, CPAC, and Cancel Culture

Joe Biden got a win by killing top al-Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, but this reminds us of how bad the rest of his foreign policy agenda is going. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could be on the verge of a historic win by going to Taiwan, which would also be a loss for President Biden. How will China react? President Trump pulled off the troll of the year by endorsing “Eric” in the Missouri GOP Senate primary race. Which Eric, you ask? Exactly. And then host Alex Marlow gives an epic “Woke Update,” which includes the Left eating one of their most beloved culture icons: Beyoncé. Our guest today is Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). CPAC Dallas starts on Thursday and is already drawing controversy due to a scheduled speech by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban gets an A+ on a handful of crucial issues, but he also, if the translation is to be believed, made some comments last week that easily could be interpreted as racist. Schlapp decided not to cancel Orban’s CPAC Dallas speech. He and Alex discuss the nature of ideas and what is too controversial at this moment in history.

