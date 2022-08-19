Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 199: The State of Conservatism, Nationalism, and Wokeism with Hazony, Rice, and Hurt

We have no monologue on today’s podcast, but host Alex Marlow has three great guests. First up, it’s author, nationalist, and conservative intellectual Yoram Hazony who discusses his new book Conservatism: A Rediscovery. Our second guest is Publius PR CEO A.J. Rice who discusses his new book The Woking Dead: How Society’s Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture. And our third guest is Washington Times Opinion Editor and longtime friend of the show Charlie Hurt.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

