Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 230: Hurricane Equity—Could Ian Be Racist? Guest: Ken Klukowski Previews SCOTUS 2022-23 Term

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with an update on Hurricane Ian, its remnants, the damage caused, and the left’s efforts to politicize it. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris wants equitable distribution of relief funds. Then, Alex gets into the Brazilian presidential election where Jair Bolsonaro overachieved in the first round of voting. He’s headed to a runoff at the end of the month with socialist and former felon Lula da Silva, and it’s anyone’s ball game. Also in the opening: a story about having virtual children in the Metaverse, a new audio clip of another Kamala Harris word salad, updates on key political races, and a discussion on whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a closet racist. Our guest today is Breitbart Senior Legal Contributor Ken Klukowski, who previews the cases that will be heard during Supreme Court’s 2022-2023 term which begins today.

