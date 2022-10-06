Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 233: Biden Tries to Buy Votes After OPEC+ Dunks on Him; Guest: Ret. Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden on Character, Teamwork, the Threat of Communist China

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with President Joe Biden’s shortsighted energy policy and how it has put the U.S. in a precarious position. Gas prices are set to rise thanks to OPEC+ cutting oil production, a move we all should have seen coming. What we also saw coming is that Biden is going to try to buy votes by releasing more oil from our strategic reserves. This is offensive and should be illegal. Alex gives you all the details. Then, some frightening election integrity news broke in the last couple of days, and the New York Times has yet again tried to run defense for the Chinese Communist Party. Alex explains. Also, Alex has details on another left-wing super villain that he believes is a threat to our Republic. Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, is the subject of a major profile piece Alex put together for Breitbart News. Highlights of the reporting are shared on the show. Our guest today is retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who is trying to flip a crucial House seat in Wisconsin’s third congressional district. He talks about character, teamwork, the lawlessness of the Democratic Party, and the importance of stopping communist China. It’s an excellent interview.

