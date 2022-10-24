Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 246: 14 Days! America on Red Tsunami Watch; Guest: Ken Blackwell Launches Major Election Integrity Effort

Host Alex Marlow runs down the latest polls that indicate a red wave might be turning into a red tsunami. He plays clips from an interview President Joe Biden gave to Laurene Powell Jobs’ “NowThis News” network. From the clips, we learned that Biden really likes trans surgeries for children, he wants more of your money to pay foreign governments to fight for environmental justice, and he can’t remember the big abortion decision that shaped the issue in America for the last 50 years. Then, Alex reports on some horrifying crime stories from the weekend and illegal immigration news. The two are connected, as Alex explains. Our guest today is Ken Blackwell, the former Ohio Secretary of State and current chair of the Center for Election Integrity at the America First Policy Institute. He has important new election integrity initiative that can make our voting system more trustworthy and transparent.

